STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Cate Blanchett to topline Pedro Almodovar's maiden English film 'A Manual for Cleaning Women'

The movie is an adaptation of Lucia Berlin's short story collection which includes 43 stories about women in multiple types of demanding jobs.

Published: 08th January 2022 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett

Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett (Photo | AP)

By PTI

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett will be headlining critically-acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's first English-language feature film.

Titled "A Manual For Cleaning Women", the movie is an adaptation of Lucia Berlin's short story collection of the same name, which includes 43 stories about women in multiple types of demanding jobs.

According to Deadline, the project is in the early stages of development with Blanchett's production banner Dirty Films producing for New Republic Pictures, in association with El Deseo.

Other producers for the film include Andrew Upton and Coco Francini, as well as Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer with Almodovar.

The 72-year-old Spanish director, known for critically-acclaimed movies such as "Talk to Her", "Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!" and "Parallel Mothers", earlier directed the 2020 English-language short film "The Human Voice", starring Tilda Swinton.

Blanchett has been busy with multiple projects recently, including Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up" and Guillermo del Toro-directed "Nightmare Alley".

She will next feature in Todd Field's "TAR", del Toro and Mark Gustafson's "Pinocchio" and Eli Roth's "Borderland".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cate Blanchett Pedro Almodovar A Manual for Cleaning Women
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp