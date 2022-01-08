STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Boys' season three to premiere in June on Prime Video

Published: 08th January 2022 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Boys'.

A still from 'The Boys'. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

The much-awaited third season of smash-hit Amazon series "The Boys" will debut on Prime Video. In a statement, the makers said the first three episodes of the satirical superhero series will premiere on June 3.

New episodes will drop on each Friday following, leading up to the epic season finale on July 8.

"The Boys" is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. It follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.

The show features an ensemble cast of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Jensen Ackles.

The series has been created and showrun by Eric Kripke. He also serves as executive producer alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr.

"The Boys" is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television along with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Comments

