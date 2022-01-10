STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Golden Globes 2022: Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress for 'West Side Story'

This was the first time that Ariana was nominated for a Golden Globe, and the actor ended up winning the accolade.

Published: 10th January 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Ariana DeBose (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Ariana DeBose took home the Golden Globe 2022 for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's musical 'West Side Story'.

For this particular category, Caitriona Balfe (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), and Ruth Negga (Passing) were nominated alongside DeBose.

'West Side Story' is an American musical romantic drama film directed by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by Tony Kushner. It is the second feature-length adaptation of the 1957 stage musical of the same name.

The movie stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler with Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, and Rita Moreno in supporting roles.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon, and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organisation.

The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online. 'Belfast' and 'The Power of the Dog' received seven nominations each while 'King Richard', 'Licorice Pizza', and 'West Side Story' received four nominations each.

When it comes to television, HBO drama 'Succession' led with five nominations while Apple TV+ 'Ted Lasso' and 'The Morning Show' got four nominations each. 

