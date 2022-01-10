STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Golden Globes 2022: Disney's 'Encanto' wins Best Picture - Animated

Based on the magical lives of the Madrigals family where every child is blessed with a unique magical power, the musical-adventure film tells the tale of the family's survival.

Published: 10th January 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Disney's Encanto.

A still from Disney's Encanto.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Musical drama 'Encanto' has bagged the Golden Globe 2022 in the Best Picture - Animated category.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globe Awards on Monday morning.

"Animation domination! Congratulations @Encantomovie for receiving the #GoldenGlobe for Best Picture - Animated," the tweet read.

Based on the magical lives of the Madrigals family where every child is blessed with a unique magical power, the musical-adventure film tells the tale of the family's survival when faced with a cruel plot that threatens the very magic that makes them special.

The Golden Globe Awards did not air on NBC this time, in the wake of the controversy surrounding diversity issues involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

As a result, the ceremony is being conducted online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Golden Globe 2022 Encanto
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp