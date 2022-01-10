STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jeremy Strong takes home Golden Globe for his powerful performance in 'Succession'

In 'Succession', Strong plays Kendall Roy, one of the Roy siblings, Roman, Shiv, Connor, who all fight to take over their father's conglomerate, Waystar Royco.

Published: 10th January 2022 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Jeremy Strong in HBO's Succession

By ANI

WASHINGTON: 'Succession' star Jeremy Strong took home the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama series for his performance as Kendall in the HBO series.

The actor was competing against Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Billy Porter (Pose), and Omar Sy (Lupin).

In the first season, Kendall's attempt to make this happen fails and he is left in a state of shock from a dramatic event that has made him the subject of his father's manipulation. However, in season 3, the rebellious son gets closer to his goal.

'Succession' was created by Jesse Armstrong and won a Golden Globe for Best Drama TV series in 2020. Brian Cox, who plays the overbearing patriarch of the family, Logan Roy, also won the award for his performance that same year.

This year, Jeremy's co-stars Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin have also received Golden Globe nominations for their portrayals of Shiv and Roman in the Best Supporting Actress and Actor categories.

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. Various media organisations including US broadcaster NBC, and streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and Warner Media are boycotting the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) lack of action to increase the membership diversity of the organisation.

The HFPA is holding the ceremony in private and the winners are being announced online. 

