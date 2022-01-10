STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Michaela Jae Rodriguez makes history, becomes first transgender actress to win Golden Globe

Rodriguez received the Best Television Actress award for her performance in the 'Pose' show at the 79th Golden Globes.

Published: 10th January 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood Actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Monday started on a great note for actor Michaela Jae Rodriguez as she won her first Golden Globe today.

"This year's drama series had us on the edge of our seats. Congratulations to @MjRodriguez7 for taking home the #GoldenGlobe for Best Television Actress -- Drama Series," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of Golden Globes.

For the unversed, Rodriguez made history last year as the first trans performer to earn an Emmy nomination in the lead acting categories.

And now on receiving the Golden Globe, Rodriguez took to Instagram and expressed her joy.

"OMG OMGGG!!!! @goldenglobes Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to Open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars" @goldenglobes," she wrote.

She added, "The nominees we are Queens. I'm so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal."

The nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on December 13, 2021. 

