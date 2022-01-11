STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ruffalo, Laurie join cast of World War II drama 'All the Light We Cannot See'

Ruffalo and Laurie will star alongside newcomer Aria Mia Loberti, a visually impaired actress who is playing the leading role of Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story.

Hugh Laurie (L) and Mark Ruffalo have joined the cast of Netflix's 'All the Light We Cannot See'. (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie have joined the cast of Netflix's 'All the Light We Cannot See' limited series based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr.

Ruffalo and Laurie, according to 'Variety', will star in the bestselling novel's four-part TV adaptation alongside newcomer Aria Mia Loberti, a visually impaired actress who was previously announced as playing the leading role of Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story.

In 'All the Light We Cannot See', Marie-Laure's path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France.

Ruffalo will play Marie-Laure's father, Daniel LeBlanc, the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Caring and clever, he's determined to give his blind daughter as much independence as he can while also protecting her -- and the secret gem they carry -- from Nazi occupation.

Laurie has been cast as Etienne LeBlanc, an eccentric and reclusive World War I hero suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A nervous shut-in, LeBlanc records clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance.

The Netflix series is written by Steven Knight ('Peaky Blinders') and directed by Shawn Levy ('Stranger Things', 'Free Guy' and 'Shadow and Bone'). The novel on which the series is based was on the 'New York Times' Bestseller list for 200 weeks.

