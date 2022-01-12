STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Domhnall Gleeson to star in FX comedy series 'The Patient'

'The Patient' will revolve around a psychotherapist (Carell) who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges.

Published: 12th January 2022 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Domnhall Gleeson in a still from Star Wars.

Domnhall Gleeson in a still from Star Wars. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Star Wars" alum Domhnall Gleeson will feature alongside Steve Carell in upcoming FX comedy series "The Patient".

Gleeson joins the cast along with three other actors -- Linda Emond, Laura Niemi and Andrew Leeds, according to Deadline.

The show, which has received a ten-episode order from the Disney-owned cable network, comes from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg of "The Americans" fame.

ALSO READ: Steve Carell to star in FX limited series 'The Patient'

It will revolve around a psychotherapist (Carell) who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer (Gleeson) with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges.

But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.

Additionally, Chris Long has come on board as an executive producer and will direct the first two episodes of the series.

Kevin Bray and Gwyneth Horder-Payton will also be directing on the series.

Carell will also executive produce the series alongside Fields and Weisberg as well as Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Long.

"The Patient" will be produced by FX Productions.

Gleeson is best known for playing General Armitage Hux in three "Star Wars" films -- "The Force Awakens", "The Last Jedi" and "The Rise of Skywalker".

He has also featured in movies such as "Ex Machina", "Never Let Me Go", "Anna Karenina" and "About Time".

He will next be seen in David Mandel's HBO limited series "White House Plumbers".
 

