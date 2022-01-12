STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Emily in Paris renewed for season 3 and 4 

The announcement was made by Netflix on January 11 on their social media handles. 

Published: 12th January 2022 12:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The popular Netflix show Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins and Ashley Park in the lead role has been renewed for two new seasons at the streaming service. The announcement was made by Netflix on January 11 on their social media handles. 

The show is created by Darren Star, who is well-known for his other shows including Sex in the City, Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place. It has been reported that the shoot for the new season is set to take place at the Studios of Paris on the outskirts of the French capital in the spring or summer. London is also being considered as an option, which indicates that Alfie, Emily’s boyfriend in season 2 may make a return. 

The second season of Emily in Paris ended with a cliffhanger. Emily realized that she was indeed in love with Gabriel, and built up enough courage to confess to him. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp