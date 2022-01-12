Mahershala Ali to headline limited series The Plot

By Express News Service

Actor Mahershala Ali has been roped in to star in an eight-episode limited series titled The Plot. The series is an adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s best-selling novel of the same name.

The psychological thriller follows Jacob Finch Bonner, a once-promising novelist, who becomes a professor struggling to maintain his self-respect. He decides to rise to fame again by stealing the work of a late student. However, the decision changes his life forever. When an anonymous message alerts him to the fact that someone knows what he’s done, there’s no telling what Jake will do to protect his secret.

Notably, this is not the first time that a Korelitz story is getting a tv series adaptation. 2020’s HBO miniseries The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, is the tv adaptation of Korelitz’s You Should Have Known.

The Plot will be showrun by Abby Ajay, whose previous credits include Inventing Anna and How to Get Away with Murder. Ali will also serve as an executive producer along with Mimi Valdés and Amatus Karim Ali. Layne Eskridge and Kristen Campo also executive produce.

