STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Mahershala Ali to headline limited series The Plot

Actor Mahershala Ali has been roped in to star in an eight-episode limited series titled The Plot.

Published: 12th January 2022 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor Mahershala Ali has been roped in to star in an eight-episode limited series titled The Plot. The series is an adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Mahershala Ali

The psychological thriller follows Jacob Finch Bonner, a once-promising novelist, who becomes a professor struggling to maintain his self-respect. He decides to rise to fame again by stealing the work of a late student. However, the decision changes his life forever. When an anonymous message alerts him to the fact that someone knows what he’s done, there’s no telling what Jake will do to protect his secret.

Notably, this is not the first time that a Korelitz story is getting a tv series adaptation. 2020’s HBO miniseries The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, is the tv adaptation of Korelitz’s You Should Have Known.

The Plot will be showrun by Abby Ajay, whose previous credits include Inventing Anna and How to Get Away with Murder. Ali will also serve as an executive producer along with Mimi Valdés and Amatus Karim Ali.  Layne Eskridge and Kristen Campo also executive produce.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp