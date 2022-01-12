STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Oscars ceremony will have a host after three years' absence, says broadcaster ABC 

The 2022 Academy Awards will be held on March 27, 2022.

Published: 12th January 2022 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo | AP)

Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The 2022 edition of the Academy Awards will have a host after a gap of three years, broadcaster ABC has announced.

Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, shared the news that the Oscars 2022 ceremony will be led by a formal host during the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday.

"You heard it here first, I can confirm that this year's Oscars will have a host," Erwich said.

Asked who will be emceeing the annual award gala, he quipped, "It might be me."

The Academy Awards went hostless in 2019 after actor Kevin Hart, who was set to emcee the ceremony, was embroiled in a controversy over his past homophobic tweets.

For the subsequent editions, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) decided to continue the practise of organising the Oscars without an official host.

Jimmy Kimmel last served as the host of the Academy Awards, having emceed the ceremony in 2017 and 2018.

Other hosts over the past decade included Chris Rock (2016), Neil Patrick Harris (2015), Ellen DeGeneres (2014), Seth MacFarlane (2013), Billy Crystal (2012) and James Franco/Anne Hathaway (2011).

Also on Tuesday, the AMPS announced that veteran Glenn Weiss will direct the Oscars for a seventh consecutive year.

The 2022 Oscars will be held on March 27, 2022.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oscars 2022 Academy Awards 2022 Oscars host 2022 Oscars host ABC
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp