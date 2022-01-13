STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Bhumi joins the lady killer with arjun kapoor

The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

Published: 13th January 2022 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar (Photo | Bhumi Pednekar Instagram)

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of The Lady Killer, co-starring Arjun Kapoor. The film is directed by Ajay Bahl and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shaailesh R Singh.

The Lady Killer is a suspense drama about a small-town playboy who falls in love with a self-destructive beauty as “they embark on a whirlwind romance”. “I’m always excited when something new and challenging comes my way and ‘The Lady Killer’ gripped me from the very start,” Bhumi shares. As an artist, this role pushes me out of my comfort zone and gives me a lot to bite into. I can’t wait to start work on the film with Arjun, my director Ajay Bahl and my stellar producers Bhushan sir and Shaailesh sir.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Arjun Kapoor The Lady Killer Ajay Bahl
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp