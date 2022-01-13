STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Jada Pinkett Smith to star in Netflix film Redd Zone

Smith plays a single mother named Tia Magee, who helps her sons and their high school football teammates heal after the murder of their best friend.

Published: 13th January 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith

Hollywood actress Jada Pinkett Smith (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Actor Jada Pinkett Smith will headline an upcoming Netflix movie titled Redd Zone. Written by Kristin Layne Tucker and directed by Matthew A Cherry, Redd Zone is based on a true story. Smith plays a single mother named Tia Magee, who helps her sons and their high school football teammates heal after the murder of their best friend, Dominic Redd. Members of the team move into her house, and soon 17 of them find themselves living under her roof.

Eventually, every member of the team goes to college, with four of them making it to the NFL. Smith last appeared in The Matrix Resurrections. Her previous works include 2019’s Angel Has Fallen, 2017’s Girls Trip, and 2016’s Bad Moms Redd Zone is produced by Smith, Miguel Melendez and Jon Mone. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jada Pinkett Smith Redd Zone Netflix
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp