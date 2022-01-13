Jon Watts to produce Final Destination 6

By Express News Service

Jon Watts, the director behind the recent record-breaking film Spider-Man: No Way Home, has boarded the sixth instalment of the popular horror franchise Final Destination as a producer.

Apart from producing, Watts has also written the story and, according to reports, he also penned the treatment of the film. Final Destination 6 will have a script written by Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick.

Final Destination has been a successful film franchise since the first 2000 film. Each of the films in the franchise centred on a character who has a premonition of a horrific event. The character ends up cheating his/her own death and saves other lives in the process. However, death chases the ones who escaped it, one by one.

The first movie, directed by James Wong, starred Devon Sawa and Ali Larter. To date, Final Destination is New Line Cinemas’ third-biggest horror franchise, only next to The Conjuring and It. The producing team of Final Destination 6 also includes franchise producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor. Watt’s wife, Dianne McGunigle, will also produce.