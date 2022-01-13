STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No Time to Die' joins awards-circuit favourites 'Belfast', 'The Power of the Dog' on BAFTA longlists

Of the 217 films submitted for consideration, 15 made the cut for Round Two.

Published: 13th January 2022 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

BAFTA awards

BAFTA awards (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

LONDON: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed its longlists of nominees across 24 categories for its upcoming film awards, reports 'Variety'.

'No Time to Die', 'Belfast', 'West Side Story', 'The Power of the Dog' and 'Don't Look Up' are among the leading films announced on Wednesday following the first round of votes. Of the 217 films submitted for consideration, 15 made the cut for Round Two.

As reported by 'Variety' on Monday, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was not included in any longlist after "failing to meet eligibility criteria", according to BAFTA. The film's producers had originally sought that it be considered for the best picture and best special effects categories.

Among the 15 leading actresses who made it to Round Two, the prominent names include Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter'), Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci'), Alana Haim ('Licorice Pizza'), Jennifer Hudson ('Respect'), Emilia Jones ('CODA') and Nicole Kidman ('Being The Ricardos').

The 15 actors in the longlist include two British Pakistanis -- Riz Ahmed ('Encounter') and Adeel Akhtar 'Ali & Ava' -- Mahershala Ali ('Swan Song'), Javier Bardem ('Being The Ricardos'), Daniel Craig ('No Time To Die'), Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog') and Leonardo DiCaprio ('Don't Look Up').

Round Two voting, to determine the nominations in the member-voted categories, will be open from January 14 to 27. The nominations will then be announced on February 3. This will be followed by Round Three voting, to determine the winners, which will open on February 9 and continue till March 8.
 

