The witcher season 2 now in top 10 netflix shows of all time

Henry Cavill-starrer The Witcher’s second season has joined Netflix’s Top 10 list of most-viewed TV shows of all time.

Published: 13th January 2022 12:30 PM

'The Witcher' Henry Cavill first look released by Netflix.

Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher' (Photo| Netflix, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Henry Cavill-starrer The Witcher’s second season has joined Netflix’s Top 10 list of most-viewed TV shows of all time. The fantasy epic based on books of the same name by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski has amassed 462.5 million hours of view-time in the last 28 hours in its second season.

The show also stars Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey. According to Variety, The Witcher Season 2 is at No. 8 on the list.

The show’s first season, which is at the third spot garnered 541.01 million hours of viewership during its first 28 days on the streamer. The Netflix list is topped by the re-imagined period drama, Bridgerton, which notched up 625.49 million viewership hours.
 

Comments

