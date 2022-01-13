'Was left starstruck': Jake Gyllenhaal on meeting Brad Pitt at the sets of 'The Good Girl'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who is known for his work in 'The Guilty' and 'Demolition' has admitted that he was left starstruck by another A-lister in Hollywood, Brad Pitt.

People magazine citied an interview in W magazine for their 2022 Best Performances Portfolio in which the 41-year-old actor talked about his first meeting with Brad Pitt on the set of 'The Good Girl', when he was working with Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

"I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of racy scenes. I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door and Pitt said, so confidently and kindly, 'Well, you have another one. It's all right'. It was a really lovely exchange, but I was definitely starstruck, " Gyllenhall was quoted as saying.

Gyllenhaal also shared about working with 'Friends' star Aniston in 2002, during an interview on 'The Howard Stern Show'. When asked if it was "torture" to film love scenes with Aniston, the actor yes because he liked her so much. "Oh yeah, it was torture, yes it was," he said, laughing.

"But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both. Weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it? That doesn't turn me on. It's oddly mechanical. And also it's a dance, you're choreographing for a camera. You can get in it but it's like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes," he added.

In April 2016, Gyllenhaal had joked to the People magazine that working with actor Jennifer Aniston was rough. "I will say, I had a crush on her for years. And working with her was not easy. I was - um, yeah. That's all I'm going to say. It was lovely. It wasn't hard, that's what I would say," he said.

He added that he was on Team Aniston not because of the TV series Friends, but because of how Aniston presented herself. "Not so much Friends, but kind of her personality from afar, and movies she was in. And some of Friends - I'm not a huge Friends fan - but who she is," he said.