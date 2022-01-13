STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Was left starstruck': Jake Gyllenhaal on meeting Brad Pitt at the sets of 'The Good Girl'

People magazine citied an interview in W magazine for their 2022 Best Performances Portfolio in which the 41-year-old actor talked about his first meeting with Brad Pitt on the set of 'The Good Girl'.

Published: 13th January 2022 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actors Jake Gyllenhaal (L) and Brad Pitt

Hollywood actors Jake Gyllenhaal (L) and Brad Pitt. (File photos| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who is known for his work in 'The Guilty' and 'Demolition' has admitted that he was left starstruck by another A-lister in Hollywood, Brad Pitt.

People magazine citied an interview in W magazine for their 2022 Best Performances Portfolio in which the 41-year-old actor talked about his first meeting with Brad Pitt on the set of 'The Good Girl', when he was working with Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

"I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of racy scenes. I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door and Pitt said, so confidently and kindly, 'Well, you have another one. It's all right'. It was a really lovely exchange, but I was definitely starstruck, " Gyllenhall was quoted as saying.

Gyllenhaal also shared about working with 'Friends' star Aniston in 2002, during an interview on 'The Howard Stern Show'. When asked if it was "torture" to film love scenes with Aniston, the actor yes because he liked her so much. "Oh yeah, it was torture, yes it was," he said, laughing.

"But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both. Weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it? That doesn't turn me on. It's oddly mechanical. And also it's a dance, you're choreographing for a camera. You can get in it but it's like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes," he added.

In April 2016, Gyllenhaal had joked to the People magazine that working with actor Jennifer Aniston was rough. "I will say, I had a crush on her for years. And working with her was not easy. I was - um, yeah. That's all I'm going to say. It was lovely. It wasn't hard, that's what I would say," he said.

He added that he was on Team Aniston not because of the TV series Friends, but because of how Aniston presented herself. "Not so much Friends, but kind of her personality from afar, and movies she was in. And some of Friends - I'm not a huge Friends fan - but who she is," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jake Gyllenhaal Brad Pitt The Good Girl Jake Gyllenhaal starstruck Jennifer Aniston
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp