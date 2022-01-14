STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asa Butterfield, Natalie Dyer to star in 'All Fun and Games'

Published: 14th January 2022 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

'Sex Education' star Asa Butterfield

'Sex Education' star Asa Butterfield (Photo | Netflix)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actors Asa Butterfield and Natalie Dyer are set to headline an upcoming high concept horror thriller film, titled "All Fun and Games".

Debutant filmmakers Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu will co-direct the movie, which will be produced by Anthony and Joe Russo's production banner AGBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is about a group of siblings who are pulled into a kids' game with a demonic twist.

Costa and Celeboglu co-wrote the script based on an original spec from JJ Braider that AGBO acquired.

The project is expected to start production in March.

Anton's Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois will produce "All Fun and Games" together with AGBO's Kassee Whiting.

Anthony and Joe Russo will executive producers alongside Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Holly Hubsher.

Dyer is currently looking forward to release of season four of her smash hit Netflix series "Stranger Things".

Butterfield recently appeared in the third season on his critically-acclaimed Netflix show "Sex Education".

