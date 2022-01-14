STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jared Leto wants a prequel to 'House of Gucci' with Al Pacino

House of Gucci is a 2021 American biographical crime drama film directed by Ridley Scott, based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci.

House of Gucci

By PTI

Actor Jared Leto says he had so much fun while shooting for "House of Gucci" that he would love to collaborate with co-star Al Pacino on another film in the same universe, preferably a prequel.

The Ridley Scott-directed film, based on real events, can have a prequel, according to the Oscar-winning actor.

"I'd love to do a prequel to House of Gucci," Leto said during a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, citing his time on set working with Al Pacino as the motivating factor.

"Just the Two of Us, we could call it," he added.

Leto played the role of Paolo with Pacino starring as his father Aldo in the movie.

The actor, who underwent a physical transformation to play Paolo, recalled how he tricked Pacino with his look.

"On the first day of set, he didn't know it was me, and I came up to him and said, you know, 'hello.' And he just kind of brushed me off. He thought I was just an Italian weirdo that was trying to talk to him or get his autograph or something," Leto said.

"I come up to him two or three times and someone finally whispered, 'That's Paolo, that's Jared under there.' And he was like, 'My son, my son,' and he fell to the floor. He was just astounded. Having that happen with one of the world's greatest actors was a beautiful gift and gave me the faith that if Al can believe in this guy, then we all can. It was a boost of confidence early on, and I adored working with him," he added.

"House of Gucci" is inspired by the real-life story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), who married into the Gucci clan before her strained union to Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) ultimately led the couple to divorce, after which Patrizia hired a hitman to murder her ex-husband with the help of her close friend, Pina (Salma Hayek).

Critics have been divided on the movie and Leto's performance but the actor has picked up nominations for Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

