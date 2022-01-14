STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

The Batman  gets PG-13 rating

For the first time, The Batman is being portrayed as unhinged and even self-destructive in this retelling, which stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. 

Published: 14th January 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Director Matt Reeves’, The Batman has received a PG-13 rating, on contrary to the most-expected R-rating. It is being said that it has got a PG-13 rating for its “strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.”

It may be recalled that director Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy received the same PG-13 rating, despite having disturbing imagery and a bit of violence. 

For the first time, The Batman is being portrayed as unhinged and even self-destructive in this retelling, which stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role. 

The film has also garnered attention for introducing Riddler (Paul Dano) and his portrayal. Zoë Kravitz portrays the role of Catwoman in the film and she works alongside Batman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Matt Reeves The Batman PG-13 Robert Pattinson Zoë Kravitz
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp