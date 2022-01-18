STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rupert Grint compares JK Rowling to 'aunt I don't agree with'

Published: 18th January 2022 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

LONDON: 'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint has spoken about the relationship he shares with author JK Rowling, who wrote the stories that helped propel him to fame.

Chatting with The Sunday Times, the 33-year-old actor said: "I liken JK Rowling to an auntie. I don't necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she's still my auntie. It's a tricky one."

Grint is likely referring to some of the tweets that Rowling has put out, as well as others she has retweeted and liked, that trans rights activists say hurt their cause and in turn, the lives of those who are trans, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The author had previously tweeted: "If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives."

Grint had spoken out in support of the trans community back in 2020, issuing a statement to Us Weekly that said: "I firmly stand with the trans community. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment."

He added, during a 2021 interview with Esquire: "I felt like I had to (speak) because I think it was important to," nothing that the trans community are "a valuable group that I think needs standing up for".

Rowling has been in the news for what some would describe as all the wrong reasons, as of late. She didn't take part in any new filming for the 'Return to Hogwarts' anniversary special, leading to many jumping to the conclusion that it was her stance on trans rights that led to that decision.

Despite this, Rowling did indeed feature on the show in footage that was filmed a few years prior, lending commentary to some of the magic that went on behind the scenes of the Potter franchise.

