STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Netflix releases first look images of 'Bridgerton' season 2

Netflix has released eight first-look images from the second season of its breakout hit series 'Bridgerton'.

Published: 20th January 2022 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Bridgerton season 2 ( Photo | Twitter @Netflix_PH)

A still from Bridgerton season 2 ( Photo | Twitter @Netflix_PH)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Netflix has released eight first-look images from the second season of its breakout hit series 'Bridgerton'. The new images feature actor Simone Ashley, known for her work in shows like 'Sex Education' and 'Because the Night'.

The first-look images were shared on Netflix's Instagram account. The caption read, "who's ready for Lord Anthony Bridgerton's search for luv?????? BRIDGERTON SEASON 2 MARCH 25TH!"

The first photo features Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma. The second image shows a glimpse of Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton.

Another snap gives a sneak peek into the crackling chemistry between Ashley's Kate Sharma and Bailey's as Anthony Bridgerton.

Season two of the hit series will tell the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife, reported The Hollywood Reporter. 'Bridgerton' focuses on the new relationship in its second season and is based on Julia Quinn's novel 'The Viscount Who Loved Me', the second in Quinn's best-selling 'Bridgerton' series.

The first season, which premiered on 25 December 2020, revolved around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page).

It also saw Anthony's on-again-off-again relationship with opera singer Siena (played by Sabrina Bartlett) finally end. While Dynevor reprises her role, Page memorably exited after season one.

The show is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner. 'Bridgerton' will return for its second season on March 25. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bridgerton Netflix OTT Season 2
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp