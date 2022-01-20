Netflix set to expand Korean content library

By Express News Service

Netflix seems to have recognised a huge and growing market for Korean content. Especially after the success of Squid Game across the globe, the streaming giant has decided to increase its Korean content.

This year Netflix has planned to release about 25 new Korean originals including films and series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The report further added that Netflix has also decided to surpass the last year’s investment in Korean content, which is approximately estimated to be half a billion dollars.

These drastic measures are the result of the steep increase in viewership of its Korean content, which has increased by several folds in a matter of one year. Apart from Squid Game, contents like Hellbound and The Silent Sea were also streamed by viewers across the world.