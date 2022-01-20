STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ renewed for season 5

Star Trek: Discovery fans have all the reasons to be happy. As the wait for Season 4 to return next month, the series has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Star Trek: Discovery fans have all the reasons to be happy. As the wait for Season 4 to return next month, the series has already been renewed for a fifth season. This means Captain Michael Burnham’s (Sonequa Martin-Green) journey through the cosmos is far from over. Meanwhile, the fourth season of Discovery will return with new episodes starting Thursday, February 10.

Season 4 of Star Trek: Discovery finally places Michael Burnham in the Captain’s chair after she took command of the ship in Season 3’s finale. Season 4 went into a mid-season break last December 30, making fans wait more than a month before completing the season.

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 returns from a mid-season break on February 10, with a release date for Season 5 yet to be announced. All previous seasons of the series are available right now on Paramount+. Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike anything before. The new season will also premiere on Paramount+.

