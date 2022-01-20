STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Ticket to Paradise halts shoot in Australia

Ticket to Paradise is directed by Mamma Mia fame Ol Parker and it is about two parents, who are divorced.

Published: 20th January 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

By Express News Service

According to sources close to the film, George Clooney and Julia Roberts-starrer Ticket To Paradise has halted filming in Australia. It is said to be due to a serious outbreak of Covid cases in Queensland state. It is also reported that both the actors have hence flown back to the US.

Ticket to Paradise is directed by Mamma Mia fame Ol Parker and it is about two parents, who are divorced. They rush to Bali to stop their daughter from consenting to an unwise marriage, very much like their own. Whitsunday Islands in Australia is to be used as a stand-in for Bali, and other locations where filming is said to take place includes Brisbane and Gold Coast.

The film is reportedly just two weeks from completion but according to local reports, the crew may not be able to roll the camera again for three months. It is also speculated that the three-month halt will further delay the release of the film. Universal, had initially slated the film to be released in September; however, they had postponed it to October 21. Ticket to Paradise is produced through the UK-based company Working Title, Roberts’ Red Om Films and Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ticket To Paradise George Clooney Julia Roberts Covid Australia
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)
Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
International passengers who test positive getting aggressive inside Bengaluru airport
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File | PTI)
Chandrashekhar Azad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
School principal Sapan Kumar in front of walls used as blackboards | express
Osaka University pat on the back for Jharkhand teacher’s innovation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp