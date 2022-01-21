Anthony Mackie set to make directorial debut with Spark

By Express News Service

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier-star Anthony Mackie is all set to make his feature directorial debut with a drama titled Spark. The film has actor Saniyya Sidney attached to star.

Sidney will play the role of Claudette Colvin, an unsung hero of the Civil Rights era. At 15, Colvin was arrested after refusing to give up her seat on a crowded, segregated bus in Mongomery, Alabama.

Notably, the incident happened nine months before the Rosa Parks incident, which elevated Parks as a symbol of Civil Rights movement. Though she was first embraced by history, Colvin had ultimately brushed aside as the face of the civil rights movement.

Spark has a script written by Niceole R Levy. Mackie will also produce the film with Kellon Akeem, Jason Michael Berman and Marc Ambrose. The film will be a co-production between Make it with Gravy Productions, Mansa Productions, Mandalay Pictures in Association with Ambergreen Entertainment.

Sidney, who was last seen opposite Will Smith in King Richard, will be seen next playing Sasha Obama in The First Lady. Mackie, on the other hand, recently starred in Desert Warrior. He is set to play Captain America in the upcoming fourth Captain America movie in the Marvel franchise.