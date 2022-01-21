STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Anthony Mackie set to make directorial debut with Spark

Spark will showcase the story Claudette Colvin, an unsung hero of the Civil Rights era.

Published: 21st January 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier-star Anthony Mackie.

By Express News Service

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier-star Anthony Mackie is all set to make his feature directorial debut with a drama titled Spark. The film has actor Saniyya Sidney attached to star.

Sidney will play the role of Claudette Colvin, an unsung hero of the Civil Rights era. At 15, Colvin was arrested after refusing to give up her seat on a crowded, segregated bus in Mongomery, Alabama. 

Notably, the incident happened nine months before the Rosa Parks incident, which elevated Parks as a symbol of Civil Rights movement. Though she was first embraced by history, Colvin had ultimately brushed aside as the face of the civil rights movement.

Spark has a script written by Niceole R Levy. Mackie will also produce the film with Kellon Akeem, Jason Michael Berman and Marc Ambrose. The film will be a co-production between Make it with Gravy Productions, Mansa Productions, Mandalay Pictures in Association with Ambergreen Entertainment.

Sidney, who was last seen opposite Will Smith in King Richard, will be seen next playing Sasha Obama in The First Lady. Mackie, on the other hand, recently starred in Desert Warrior. He is set to play Captain America in the upcoming fourth Captain America movie in the Marvel franchise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anthony Mackie The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Saniyya Sidney Spark
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp