Bong Joon-ho to team up with Robert Pattinson on sci-fi film

By Express News Service

Robert Pattinson may work with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho on his next film according to reports. The director is set to work on a sci-fi film that is to be produced by Warner Bros. It is also reported that Bong Joon-ho will write the as yet untitled project.

Further, it is also speculated that the film will be based on an upcoming novel by Edward Ashton titled Mickey7. It is being hyped as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter as it is about a man on an expedition to colonise Niflheim, which is an ice world.

The book is expected to be published in the first quarter of the year by St. Martin, an imprint of Macmillan. Bong will produce via Offscreen with Dooho Choi for Kate Street Picture Company and Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, which produced his Netflix film, Okja. Peter Dodd will oversee the studio.

Meanwhile, Pattinson will next be seen in DC’s The Batman, also produced by Warner Bros and directed by Matt Reeves. He will play the titular role in the film that is scheduled to be out on March 4.

