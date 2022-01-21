Gina Rodriguez to star in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

By Express News Service

Actor Gina Rodriguez is on board the adaptation of the Spanish hit dark comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Originally directed by Pedro Almodovar is now being adapted for Apple TV Plus. Rodriguez is expected to play the role of Pepa Marcos, which was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the 1988 film. The feature also stars Antonio Banderas and Julieta Serrano.

It has been reported by Variety that the series will be executive produced by Almodovar for his banner El Deseo. Rodriguez is also one of the executive producers of the show alongside her partner Molly Breeskin. According to reports, the adaptation is said to be a bilingual — a mix of English and Spanish.

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown fetched Almodovar five Goya Awards, a New York Film Awards win, as well as Academy Award, Golden Globes and BAFTA nominations.

At the moment Almodovar is also working on his first English title, A Manual for Cleaning Women, starring Cate Blanchett.