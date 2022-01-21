STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Gina Rodriguez to star in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is a Spanish dark comedy hit that fetched director Almodovar five Goya Awards, and Golden Globes, Academy Award nominations.

Published: 21st January 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actress Gina Rodriguez

Hollywood actress Gina Rodriguez (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Gina Rodriguez is on board the adaptation of the Spanish hit dark comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Originally directed by Pedro Almodovar is now being adapted for Apple TV Plus. Rodriguez is expected to play the role of Pepa Marcos, which was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the 1988 film. The feature also stars Antonio Banderas and Julieta Serrano.

It has been reported by Variety that the series will be executive produced by Almodovar for his banner El Deseo. Rodriguez is also one of the executive producers of the show alongside her partner Molly Breeskin. According to reports, the adaptation is said to be a bilingual — a mix of English and Spanish.

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown fetched Almodovar five Goya Awards, a New York Film Awards win, as well as Academy Award, Golden Globes and BAFTA nominations.

At the moment Almodovar is also working on his first English title, A Manual for Cleaning Women, starring Cate Blanchett. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gina Rodriguez Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Apple TV Plus Pedro Almodovar Antonio Banderas Julieta Serrano
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp