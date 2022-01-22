STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in car accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger's representative informed the outlet that Schwarzenegger is "okay" and is extremely concerned about the injured woman.

Published: 22nd January 2022 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger

Former California Governor and Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car crash on Friday, leaving one person injured.

"There was a four-vehicle traffic accident on Sunset and Allenford at 4:35 p.m. One vehicle on top of another..one female was transported to a local hospital with an abrasion," Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told Fox News Digital.

Apparently, the former governor of California was inside of a Yukon that hit a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV's airbags to deploy. Several pictures from the scene went viral on the internet. The images show a number of cars with severe damage.

Schwarzenegger was also pictured at the scene, appearing to be unharmed.

The actor's representative informed the outlet that Schwarzenegger is "okay" and is extremely concerned about the injured woman. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arnold Schwarzenegger car crash Arnold Schwarzenegger accident Arnold Schwarzenegger Schwarzenegger
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp