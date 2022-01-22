STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tom Cruise's next two 'Mission: Impossible' films delayed until 2023 and 2024 

In a joint statement, Paramount Pictures and Skydance said they had to further postpone the two movies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tom Cruise in 'Mission Impossible 6'

Tom Cruise in 'Mission Impossible 6' (Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The seventh and eighth instalments of the Tom Cruise-led "Mission: Impossible" franchise have now been delayed until 2023 and 2024.

"After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic," the companies said.

"Mission: Impossible 7", in which Cruise is reprising his role of Ethan Hunt, will now open in the US on July 14, 2023, instead of September 30, 2022.

Its follow-up, "Mission: Impossible 8", has moved from July 7, 2023, to June 28, 2024, reported Variety.

"We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience," Paramount Pictures and Skydance said.

The production of "Mission: Impossible 7", directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has also been delayed due to the pandemic.

The film will also feature Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett.

Cruise has another high-profile project with Paramount, "Top Gun: Maverick".

The movie, which is a sequel to Cruise's 1986 blockbuster, also saw multiple delays.

It is currently set to be released in the US on May 27, 2022.

