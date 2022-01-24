STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Bella Hadid quits drinking after seeing her brain scan

Bella shared in a new interview that she had decided to stop drinking, explaining that it has affected her health physically and mentally.

Published: 24th January 2022 01:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bella Hadid (Photo | Instagram)

Bella Hadid (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Supermodel Bella Hadid vows to never drink alcohol again. Bella shared in a new interview that she had decided to stop drinking, explaining that it had something to do with how alcohol has affected her health, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking with InStyle, Bella shared that her decision to give up on alcohol was made six months ago.

The 25-year-old divulged that it became "hard to pick a lot harder to pick up the glass" after her doctor and medical advisor for her non-alcoholic beverage brand Kin Euphorics showed her the effects of alcohol on her brain.

"I have done my fair share of drinking," the daughter of Yolanda Hadid claimed. "I loved alcohol and it got to the point where even I started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldnt be able to control myself."

ALSO READ | In the wake of pandemic, Indians more likely to consider alcohol-free dates

She said: "I don't feel the need (to drink alcohol) because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school."

Bella continued, "There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bella Hadid Supermodel Alcohol Youth Mental health
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp