Mary Elizabeth Winstead onboard Star Wars: Ahsoka  

By Express News Service

Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the latest actor to join the cast of Disney+’s upcoming limited series Star Wars: Ahsoka. The actor will star opposite Rosario Dawson and Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the series.

The Mandalorian spin-off has Dawson starring as the titular Ahsoka Tano, the Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels character which made its live-action debut in The Mandalorian. Bordizzo will play Sabine Wren, a character from the Star Wars Rebels animated series.

Details of Winstead’s character are kept under wraps. The news comes just days after it was announced that actor Ivanna Sakhno has joined the cast of the series.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is written by Dave Filoni and is expected to continue Ahsoka’s story. Notably, the series is also expected to feature an appearance by Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.Executive produced by Filoni and Jon Favreau, the series is set to begin production in March.