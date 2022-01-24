STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Release of Mission Impossible 7 and 8 pushed to 2023 and 2024    

The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.

Published: 24th January 2022 09:34 AM

By Express News Service

The release of the much-awaited seventh and eighth instalments of Mission Impossible has been pushed due to concerns regarding the performance in theatres worldwide, with the new wave of COVID-19 pandemic due to the Omicron variant.

Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were originally scheduled to hit screens in 2021, before getting postponed to September 30, 2022, and July 7, 2023, respectively. Now, the films will release on July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively.

The film’s producers Paramount Pictures and Skydance released a joint statement to announce the news.

“After thoughtful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 & 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023, and June 28, 2024, respectively. We look forward to providing moviegoers with an unparalleled theatrical experience,” read the statement.

Headlined by Tom Cruise, the Mission: Impossible film series is based on the 1966 television series of the same name. The films in the franchise have grossed over $3.5 billion worldwide.
 

