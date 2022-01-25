STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Dylan McDermott roped in to play lead in 'FBI: Most Wanted' .

According to Deadline, McDermott will be making his "FBI: Most Wanted" debut on the episode 17 of the ongoing third season, airing in April.

Published: 25th January 2022 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Dylan McDermott . (Photo | IMDb)

Dylan McDermott . (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Dylan McDermott has been locked as the new lead star of CBS crime drama 'FBI: Most Wanted' two days after Julian McMahon announced his exit from the show after three seasons.

According to Deadline, McDermott will be making his 'FBI: Most Wanted' debut on the episode 17 of the ongoing third season, airing in April.

McMahon's final appearance on the show will be on March 8.

Details about McDermott's role are currently under wraps but he will play a new character.

'FBI: Most Wanted' is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, David Hudgins, Todd Arnow and Arthur W Forney.

The series hails from Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television and CBS Studios.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dylan McDermott FBI: Most Wanted CBS crime drama
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp