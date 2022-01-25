Dylan McDermott roped in to play lead in 'FBI: Most Wanted' .

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Dylan McDermott has been locked as the new lead star of CBS crime drama 'FBI: Most Wanted' two days after Julian McMahon announced his exit from the show after three seasons.

According to Deadline, McDermott will be making his 'FBI: Most Wanted' debut on the episode 17 of the ongoing third season, airing in April.

McMahon's final appearance on the show will be on March 8.

Details about McDermott's role are currently under wraps but he will play a new character.

'FBI: Most Wanted' is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, David Hudgins, Todd Arnow and Arthur W Forney.

The series hails from Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television and CBS Studios.