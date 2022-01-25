STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Julian McMahon to exit 'FBI: Most Wanted'

Earlier, another main character, played by Kellan Lutz had left the show in the first episode of the third season.

Published: 25th January 2022 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Julian McMahon. (Photo | IMDb)

By Express News Service

Julian McMahon has announced that he is leaving the crime drama series 'FBI: Most Wanted'. Popular for his role of agent Jesse “Jess” LaCroix, McMahon has been part of the series for the last three seasons.

The actor is slated to film his final episode next week and it is expected to air on March 8. As per reports, the makers will be introducing a new character later this season to fill the void left by the exit of McMahon.

FBI: Most Wanted is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, David Hudgins, Todd Arnow, and Arthur W Forney. The series hails from Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television, and CBS Studios.

