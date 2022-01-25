Julian McMahon to exit 'FBI: Most Wanted'

By Express News Service

Julian McMahon has announced that he is leaving the crime drama series 'FBI: Most Wanted'. Popular for his role of agent Jesse “Jess” LaCroix, McMahon has been part of the series for the last three seasons.

The actor is slated to film his final episode next week and it is expected to air on March 8. As per reports, the makers will be introducing a new character later this season to fill the void left by the exit of McMahon. Earlier, another main character, played by Kellan Lutz had left the show in the first episode of the third season.

FBI: Most Wanted is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, David Hudgins, Todd Arnow, and Arthur W Forney. The series hails from Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television, and CBS Studios.