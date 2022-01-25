Maricel Soriana to star in Re-Live

By Express News Service

Maricel Soriana, one of the Philippines’ most awarded actors, has joined the cast of Rain Valdez’s feature directorial debut Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader.

The upcoming trans-led romantic comedy is penned by Rachel Leyco and Valdez. The two also star in it as sisters Rochelle and Rowena, respectively. According to the reports, Soriana will play the role of their mother in the film. The story centers on Rowena, a transgender movie star who returns to her home in Guam for her high school reunion’s “do-over week”.

Rowena’s plan to live out her childhood dream of being a cheerleader falters when her mother’s cancer begins to worsen, and she learns to value the family she left behind. Jhett Tolentino will executive produce the project in association with Shant Joshi’s Fae Pictures. Production will start in November in Hawaii and Guam.