Gigi, Zayn 'getting along fine' for sake of daughter post-split

The exes, who share their 16-month-old daughter together, are "just trying to work things out as co-parents".

Published: 26th January 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Supermodel Gigi Hadid and former One Direction star Zayn Malik are reportedly "getting along just fine" as they're trying to work things out as co-parents.

A source spilled to US Weekly about the current nature of the former couple's relationship, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The source said, "Gigi and Zayn are getting along just fine," adding that "they've been in each other's lives in some way or another for the past few weeks."

"There is no custody battle going on right now," the so-called inside source went on saying. The insider added that the exes, who share their 16-month-old daughter together, are "just trying to work things out as co-parents," noting that Zayn has been continuing to prove he is a "responsible father" to their little girl.

A separate source told In Touch that Zayn "has been working on himself."

The insider said, "There's still a strong emotional connection between him and Gigi, but there are also lingering trust issues."

"He'd have to prove that he has fixed his anger problems and completely changed for Gigi to consider giving him another chance," the source claimed.

"They're taking it one day at a time and seeing what happens, but she's prioritising Khai over anything else."

Last October, Zayn, who pleaded no contest to four charges of harassment, reportedly begged his ex to take him back.

"He's been begging and sobbing on the phone, insisting that it was an isolated incident," a source close to the 'Pillowtalk' crooner claimed in November.

The source added, "Gigi is upset and shell-shocked but does believe he's sorry, which has (Yolanda Hadid) terrified that she'll take him back."

As for Gigi, she's reportedly "done" with Zayn.

"It's been tough on all of them because they're all so close. That's her mom, but it's still her baby's father, even though their romantic relationship is over," an informant shared in December. "This has not been easy on Gigi and has caused a lot of stress on relationships with her family."

Gigi and Zayn reportedly ended their romantic relationship shortly after he reportedly struck 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star in the exes' Pennsylvania home.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," a Hadid family friend claimed.

"They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

