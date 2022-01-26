'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' series greenlit at Disney Plus

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Disney Plus has officially ordered a live-action series based on Rick Riordan's novel "Percy Jackson and the Olympians".

Riordan announced the series pick up in a video message, posted on the streaming service's official Twitter handle.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg will write the pilot with James Bobin directing, Disney said in a press release.

The live-action series will follow the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus, as per the official logline.

Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz.

Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, DJ Goldberg.

The Disney Branded Television show will be produced by 20th Television.

Riordan started his "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" book series with 2005's "The Lightning Thief".

The book became a hit and was followed by four sequels -- "The Sea of Monsters" (2006), "The Titan's Curse" (2007), "The Battle of the Labyrinth" (2008) and "The Last Olympian" (2009).

The books were previously adapted by filmmaker Chris Columbus with a feature film, titled "Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief".

The film starred Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson, Alexandra Daddario as Annabeth Chase, and Brandon T. Jackson as Grover.

A sequel titled "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters", was directed by Thor Freudenthal and released in 2013.