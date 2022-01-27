STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Annaleigh Ashford to star opposite Kumail Nanjiani in Immigrant

Hulu’s upcoming true-crime series Immigrant has added actor Annaleigh Ashford to its cast.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:32 AM

Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service
Annaleigh Ashford

Hulu’s upcoming true-crime series Immigrant has added actor Annaleigh Ashford to its cast. The actor will star alongside the previously announced Kumail Nanjiani and Murray Bartlett.

Immigrant will center around Chippendales’ founder Somen “Steve” Banerjee (Nanjiani) and will detail the insane, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon. Ashford will play the role of Steve Banerjee’s wife Irene, an accounting wizard who bonds with her husband over their fondness for finding ways to work around paying takes. From a woman who keeps to herself, she steps up and takes her husband’s business into her own hands.
 

Comments

