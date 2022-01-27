Apple's highly anticipated drama 'Pachinko' to premiere on March 25 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Apple is set to premiere its highly-anticipated drama "Pachinko" globally on March 25.

The new series, which marks the international debut of popular South Korean star Lee Minho, features an international cast and will be told across three languages-- Korean, Japanese and English.

The series will debut with the first three episodes followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode season through April 29, 2022.

The series is based on The New York Times bestselling, acclaimed novel by the same name.

Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning, according to the official logline shared by the streamer.

'Pachinko' is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh of 'The Terror' and 'The Killing' fame.

Hugh created the series and serves as showrunner.

Kogonada, known for his film "Columbus" as well as famous videos analysing film classics, has worked alongside Justin Chon as executive producers.

They have directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot.

Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Media Res' Dani Gorin co-executive produces, along with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

"They say there are those projects that come along and change the very core of who you are as a filmmaker and a person. Undoubtedly, 'Pachinko' is that project for me," said Soo Hugh.

"Not only is this a story of my forebears, it's my tribute to them to all of the Sunjas' buried deep in all of our family's history.

It's been an incredible honor to bring this series to life with this dedicated and gifted cast and crew.

" The series stars Soji Arai as Mozasu; Jin Ha as Solomon; Inji Jeong as Yangjin; Minha Kim as teenage Sunja; Lee Minho as Hansu; Kaho Minami as Etsuko; Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak; Anna Sawai as Naomi; Junwoo Han as Yoseb; Eun Chae Jung as Young Kyunghee; Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews; Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja; and, Academy Award-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung as older Sunja.