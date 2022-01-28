STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Apple acquires Dakota Johnson film Cha Cha Real Smooth

Apple has acquired director Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth, starring Dakota Johnson in the lead role, worldwide distribution.

A still from 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' starring Dakota Johnson.

A still from 'Cha Cha Real Smooth' starring Dakota Johnson. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Apple has acquired director Cooper Raiff’s Cha Cha Real Smooth, starring Dakota Johnson in the lead role, worldwide distribution. According to Variety, the acquisition is the biggest deal in the ongoing 2022 Virtual Sundance Film Festival, costing around the streamer around $15 million.

The film premiered at the festival on January 23 in the US Dramatic Competition category. Raiff also plays the role of a college graduate from New Jersey who gets into a relationship with a young mom and her autistic teenage daughter. The film also features Leslie Mann, Brad Garrett and Evan Assante in supporting roles.

