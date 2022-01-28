STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kanye West announces 'Donda 2' album release date

The 44-year-old rapper confirmed the news on his Instagram handle by sharing a photo of his Chicago home on fire, the same home he rebuilt for one of his Donda listening parties in 2021.

Published: 28th January 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Rapper Kanye West (Photo | AFP)

Rapper Kanye West (File photo | AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Grammy winner is all set to release his first sequel album for recent hit 'Donda' on February 22, 2022.

The 44-year-old rapper confirmed the news on his Instagram handle by sharing a photo of his Chicago home on fire, the same home he rebuilt for one of his Donda listening parties in 2021.

"DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE," he captioned the post.

'Donda 2,' which marks West's 11th album, is executive produced by Future.

The original album 'Donda' was named after West's mother, who died in 2002. The album arrived last August, two years after his previous album, Jesus Is King. Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Jay Electronica, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Pop Smoke and more appeared on the album.

ALSO READ | Kanye West's documentary directors refuse to 'sugarcoat'

During his third listening party in Chicago, West brought out controversial artists Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, both of whom were featured on the album, and stood on the steps of his rebuilt childhood home.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'Donda' is nominated for several Grammys, including album of the year and rap album of the year, while 'Hurricane' and 'Jail' are up for best melodic rap performance and best rap song, respectively.

Ahead of the release of 'Donda 2,' a documentary about the musician premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, before it hits Netflix on February 16. The documentary will showcase West's rise in music, from young producer and wannabe rapper to Grammy winner and global superstar.

The documentary also covers the 2007 death of West's mother, the rapper's mental health struggles and his failed presidential bid in 2020, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donda 2 Kanye West Grammy winner Sequel
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp