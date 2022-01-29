Death on the Nile is all set to hit theatres in India on Feb 11

By Express News Service

Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh-starrer Death on the Nile is all set to release in India on February 11.

The film is a follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and has Kenneth Branagh returning as detective Hercule Poirot.

The cast includes Armie Hammer, Margot Robbi, Tom Bateman, Ali Fazal, Leititia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Rosie Leslie, among a host of other popular actors. Death on the Nile is directed by Kenneth Branagh. Michael Green has adapted it from Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel of the same name.

It is a daring mystery-thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. The plot is centered around a perfect couple’s honeymoon on a cruise and how things take an awry turn after a murder takes place on the ship.

The film is by produced Ridley Scott, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Hofflund, and Kevin J Walsh, with Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Matthew Jenkins, James Prichard and Mathew Prichard serving as executive producers.

