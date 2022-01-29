Kevin Macdonald’s next is true story-based The Iceman

By Express News Service

Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald has signed on to helm a feature film titled The Iceman with actor Joseph Fiennes attached to headline.

Kevin Macdonald

Written by Jeff Pope, The Iceman tells the true story of a Netherlands man named Wim Hof, who is best known for his breathing-focused workout in freezing temperatures called the Wim Hof Method.

A married father of four, tragedy strikes for the entire family when Hof’s wife passes away. Working as a postman and struggling to make ends meet, the widower soon becomes hooked on the mental and spiritual practice of cold shock and breathing techniques in order to center himself and draw strength from within.

The Genesius Pictures film is set to be produced by Debbie Gray and Joseph Fiennes. The film will begin shooting in November 2022.

