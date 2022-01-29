Schwarzenegger to play Zeus in mystery project?

By Express News Service

Hollywood legend Arnold Schwarzenegger has taken the internet by storm after he posted a poster on his social handles that features him as the Greek god Zeus and with a tag that reads ‘February 2022’, sparking speculations the actor is teasing a new movie in the making.

The cryptic post left everyone confused, with many speculating that the actor has dropped a tease for a Super Bowl gimmick, for a marquee game that is set to air on NBC on February 13.

A-lister celebrities being a part of Super Bowl commercials isn’t new. However, whether it is a commercial or a new film, Arnold playing Zeus has certainly sent his fans in a frenzy especially since the actor’s first feature film role was that of Hercules in Hercules in New York.

Meanwhile, actor Ralf Moeller also posted a similar poster on his social media hinting that he will play Poseidon in this mysterious project. Notably, Moeller played Conan the Barbarian in the Conan television series, a role that was famously played by Schwarzenneger in the Conan films.

More information regarding this ‘mysterious’ project is awaited.

