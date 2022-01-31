STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alex moffat joins the cast of Bad Monkey

Actor Alex Moffat has joined the cast of Apple TV+'s upcoming series

Published: 31st January 2022 10:06 AM

By Express News Service

Actor Alex Moffat has joined the cast of Apple TV+’s upcoming series Bad Monkey in a recurring role.

The 10-episode drama is based on a 2013 novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen. The story follows Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas.

Moffat will play the role of Evan Shook, an obnoxious real estate developer from Maryland who buys a plot next to Yancy’s. Bad Monkey also stars Ana Villafane, Rob Delaney, Ahmed Elhaj, and Arturo Luis Soria. Bill Lawrence, co-creator of Ted Lasso, is set to adapt the novel to screen. Lawrence and Vaughn also executive produce the show alongside Matt Tarses and Jeff Ingold. Marcos Siega directs the first episode and also serves as an executive producer.

