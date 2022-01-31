Diane Lane, Murray Bartlett and six others join the cast of Extrapolations

By Express News Service

The cast of Apple TV’s upcoming series Extrapolations is getting bigger and bigger. The multi-starrer series has added Diane Lane, Murray Bartlett, Yara Shahidi, Heather Graham, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, Hari Nef, and Neska Rose to its cast.

The star-studded cast of the series includes Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Forest Whitaker, Marion Cottilard, Tobey Maguire, Edward Norton, Indira Varma, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, Cherry Jones, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Michael Gandolfini, and Eiza Gonzalez. Extrapolations explores stories of climate change and its human impact.

The eight-part interconnected series displays ‘the need for survival world over in the current era’. Scott Z Burns serves as writer, director and executive producer. Michael Ellenberg, Greg Jacobs, Dorothy Fortenberry and Lindsey Springer will also executive produce.