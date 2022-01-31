STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Video game adaptation series 'Halo' trailer unveiled

Published: 31st January 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Halo live action series

A still from Halo live action series (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The makers of 'Halo' have unveiled an action-packed trailer of the highly anticipated science fiction series.

As per Variety, the series, based on Xbox Game Studios' best-selling series of first-person shooter video games, is set to premiere on March 24, 2022.

The two-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the story set in the 26th century, focusing on the adventures of Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), a cybernetically enhanced super-soldier known as a Spartan that defends humanity under the orders of the United Nations Space Command.

While plot details of the live-action series are being kept under wraps, most games in the 'Halo' franchise focus on the UNSC's war with an alien theocracy known as the Covenant.

The trailer features Master Chief engaged in action, teasing plenty of large-scale battles, alien planets and energy swords.

WATCH 'Halo' series trailer

In addition to Schreiber, 'Halo' will also feature Natascha McElhone as Dr Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartan program, and Jen Taylor, who reprises her voice role as the AI Cortana from the 'Halo' video games.

The main cast is rounded out with Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Bokeem Woodbine, Olive Gray, Kate Kennedy, Natasha Culzac, Bentley Kalu, Danny Sapani and Jesse Tyler Ridgway.

The live-action 'Halo' series has been in development since 2013 and was initially set to be produced by the now-defunct Xbox Entertainment Studios as a show exclusively for the Xbox One.

'Halo' was ordered to series in 2018 by Showtime and began filming October 2019 before pausing production due to COVID-19 in 2020. Last February, it was announced that the show had moved from Showtime to Paramount Plus.

