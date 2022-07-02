STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cameron Diaz comes out of retirement; all sets for Netflix's action-comedy film 'Back in Action'

Shoot for the project is slated to begin later this year.

Published: 02nd July 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Cameron Diaz

Actress Cameron Diaz (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz is leaving retirement behind as she is set to star alongside Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s upcoming action-comedy film 'Back in Action'. Seth Gordon is directing the film from a script he wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Shoot for the project is slated to begin later this year.

Jamie Foxx made the announcement on Twitter, sharing audio from a phone call with Diaz. He wrote, “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. Cameron Diaz and I are BACK IN ACTION - our new movie with Netflix. Production starts later this year!!” Diaz confirmed the news on her Instagram Story.

