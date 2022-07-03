STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taron Egerton says he is in talks with Marvel Studios for Wolverine role

Earlier Hugh Jackman portrayed James 'Logan' Howlett/ Wolverine in seven 'X-Men' movies between 2000 and 2017.

Published: 03rd July 2022 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton confirms talks with Marvel Studios.(Photo | Instagram, Taron Egerton)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Rocketman" star Taron Egerton has revealed that he has met Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and other executives to discuss the possibility of starring in the role of Wolverine, a fan-favourite character previously essayed by Hugh Jackman.

In an interview with The New York Times, Egerton said if given an opportunity he would be more than happy to pick up the baton from Jackman and play the character central to the "X-Men" and "Avengers" franchises.

"I don't think it would be wrong to say that. I'd be excited but I'd be apprehensive as well because Hugh is so associated with the role that I'd wonder if it'd be very difficult for someone else to do it. But hopefully, if it does come around, they'll give me a shot," the actor said.

Jackman played James "Logan" Howlett/ Wolverine in seven "X-Men" movies between 2000 and 2017.

Egerton will next be seen in the Apple TV+ drama "Black Bird".

